Oscar Isaac gets villainous in new 'X-Men,' more movie news

WHO Oscar Isaac

THE DEAL The actor, who played the title role of a self-centered folk singer in the Coen brothers' "Inside Llewyn Davis," has been tapped to portray the villain in "X-Men: Apocalypse" according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor just wrapped a role in the new "Star Wars" movie. "Apocalypse" will take the "X-Men" franchise into the 1980s, and will feature "X-Men" mainstays Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique and James McAvoy as Professor X. Production is set to begin early next year, and the film has a tentative release date of May 27, 2016.

WHO Jack Huston

THE MOVIE "Ben-Hur"

THE DEAL Production begins in February at Rome's famous Cinecitta studio on the second remake of the classic, according to Variety. Huston, the British actor who plays a disfigured gangster on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," will take the title role opposite Morgan Freeman and Toby Kebbell (recently seen as Koba in "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"). The script comes from Oscar winner John Ridley ("12Years a Slave") and Keith Clarke; the director is Timur Bekmambetov, of "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter."

WHO Mick Foley

THE MOVIE "I Am Santa Claus"

THE DEAL Tommy Avallone's documentary follows a year in the life of four professional Santas to see what they do in their spare time. One, for instance, helps run a sex club. Foley, a Long Island- raised professional wrestler who has done his share of Santa stints, will appear in person at next week's screening.

INFO Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington. Tickets are $15; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org