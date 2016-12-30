EntertainmentMovies

Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong in biopic, report says

Ryan Gosling reportedly will play the first person to walk...

Ryan Gosling reportedly will play the first person to walk on the moon in an upcoming film about Neil Armstrong. Damien Chazelle ("Whiplash," "La La Land") will direct. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Ryan Gosling will play astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to walk on the moon, in a film biography from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, said The Hollywood Reporter Thursday.

“First Man,” adapted from James Hansen’s book “First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong,” has a script by Josh Singer, who shared an Academy Award as co-writer of “Spotlight.”

Producers plan to begin shooting in the coming year. Gosling, 36, an Oscar-nominee for his leading role in 2006’s “Half Nelson,” recently finished work on “Blade Runner 2049,” with Harrison Ford.

