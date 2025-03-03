Steven Spielberg movie shooting on Long Island: What to know about Huntington filming

Hollywood comes to Huntington this week, with legendary director Steven Spielberg in town to film his latest movie.

Currently called "Untitled Event Film," which is not a real title, the movie is scheduled for release on June 12, 2026. Variety has reported that the story has to do with UFOs.

Here's everything to know about the production.

What do we know about the movie?

It's based on a story by Spielberg, in collaboration with screenwriter David Koepp. Koepp has worked with Spielberg for decades, including on "Jurassic Park." Stars include Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor ("The Crown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Colin Firth and Eve Hewson ("The Perfect Couple"). "Event film" in studio speak means it should be a big blockbuster type movie, unlike Spielberg's last film "The Fabelmans," which was more personal.

When is it filming in Huntington?

The shoot is happening on Tuesday at The Paramount. It's not clear which actors will be present.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

How is it impacting parking?

There are multiple lot closures and street parking bans from Monday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The lot closures include parking lots on New Street and at the former Chase Bank on the corner of New York Avenue and Gerard Street.

Street parking bans include: Elm Street between New York Avenue and Nassau Road; New York Avenue between Elm Street and East Carver Street; West Carver Street between Prospect Street and New York Avenue; New Street from Main Street to West Carver Street (the west side only); Green Street from Main Street to West Carver Street (the east side only); New York Avenue between Gerard Street and Main Street; and Main Street between New York Avenue and Stewart Avenue.

Additionally, Parking Lot 22 at the LIRR station will be closed all day Tuesday.

What about parking fees?

Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth announced the lifting of metered parking and Passport app parking fees downtown on Tuesday.

With Deborah S. Morris and AP