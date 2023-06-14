'The Flash' review: At its best when it remembers to slow down

PLOT A superhero travels back in time to stop a tragedy. CAST Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle RATED PG-13 (action and bloodshed) LENGTH 2:24 WHERE Area theaters BOTTOM LINE Miller manages to shine in this otherwise typical DC installment.

Fast moving, funny, a little ungainly and not always sure-footed – that’s “The Flash,” the latest effort from Warner-DC. It’s the hopeful start of a stand-alone franchise for the lightning-quick superhero and a possible referendum on the future of its troublesome star, Ezra Miller. In short, there’s a lot riding on this movie – and while it may not be a resounding triumph, it isn’t the DC dud it might have been.

For the most part, it treads familiar territory. Miller plays Barry Allen, a fidgety brainiac who acquired super-speed after a freak accident in a laboratory. Like his pal Batman (a noticeably slim Ben Affleck), Barry has a sorrowful back story: His mother (Maribel Verdú) was killed and his father (Ron Livingston) has been wrongly imprisoned for the murder. “Don’t let your tragedy define you,” Batman warns Barry, but the kid won’t listen. He travels back in time – he can run that fast – to prevent his mother’s death.

Just one problem: When Barry returns to the present, he bumps into himself. This Barry is even less mature and more annoying – a bit like he was in 2017’s “Justice League” – but the two selves must team up to save Earth from the clutches of General Zod (remember him? He’s played again by Michael Shannon). If you’re wondering where you just saw this story line, from the fateful event to the alternate universe to the mirrored self, the answer is “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” released just two weeks ago.

Miller’s twin role could have easily come off as a mere gimmick, or descended into shtick. Instead, Miller plays both Barrys with remarkable nuance, giving each his own personality. Though they’re outwardly distinguishable only by different haircuts, we can instantly tell them apart: One is callow and impulsive, the other wiser and more earnest. This performance may not wipe clean Miller’s checkered past – the actor has been accused of assault, burglary and misconduct with minors – but it’s an impressive feat.

The rest of this movie (overlong at 144 minutes) isn’t as interesting, though it’s passably entertaining. Michael Keaton, 71, returns to the role of Batman (another one!) as if no time at all had passed. Sacha Calle, as Supergirl, brings an unusual level of rage and bitterness to a traditionally upbeat role. The CGI fight scenes, however, are noticeably stiff and mechanical-looking – a flaw that’s tough to forgive since they make up most of the movie.

Director Andy Muschietti (“It”) delivers all the noise and bombast that a DC installment requires, but the most memorable moments are the quieter ones with Miller’s two Barrys. “The Flash” is at its best when it remembers to slow down.