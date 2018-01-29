EntertainmentMovies

‘Three Identical Strangers,’ documentary about LI triplets, wins Sundance Film Festival award

David Kellman, Eddy Galland and Bobby Shafran appear in "Three...

David Kellman, Eddy Galland and Bobby Shafran appear in "Three Identical Strangers" by Tim Wardle. Credit: Sundance Institute

By Rafer Guzmánrafer.guzman@newsday.com

“Three Identical Strangers,” a documentary about triplets born on Long Island and given away to separate families, won a special jury award at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.

Tim Wardle’s film tells the story of three brothers – including the late Eddy Galland, who was raised in New Hyde Park – who only learned of each other’s existence as teenagers and later discovered they had been unwitting participants in a behavioral experiment.

“Three Identical Strangers” was purchased last week by the distribution company Neon (“I, Tonya”). A release date has yet to be announced.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?