‘Three Identical Strangers,’ documentary about LI triplets, wins Sundance Film Festival award

“Three Identical Strangers,” a documentary about triplets born on Long Island and given away to separate families, won a special jury award at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.

Tim Wardle’s film tells the story of three brothers – including the late Eddy Galland, who was raised in New Hyde Park – who only learned of each other’s existence as teenagers and later discovered they had been unwitting participants in a behavioral experiment.

“Three Identical Strangers” was purchased last week by the distribution company Neon (“I, Tonya”). A release date has yet to be announced.