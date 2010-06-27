'Toy Story' holds off 'Grown Ups' at box office

The “Toy Story 3” gang and Adam Sandler are finding plenty of playmates at movie theaters. Tom Cruise is not so popular, though.

The Disney-Pixar Animation smash “Toy Story 3” remained the No. 1 film with $59 million in its second weekend, raising its domestic total to $226.6 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Sandler’s “Grown Ups” debuted at No. 2 with a healthy $41 million. Released by Sony, the comedy costarring Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider did well despite a thrashing from critics.

Cruise’s thriller “Knight and Day” fizzled at No. 3 with $20.5 million. It was the worst result for a Cruise action flick in 20 years and a sign that audiences still have not forgiven him for erratic behavior a few years back, which included his couch-jumping incident on Oprah Winfrey’s show.

“He’s one of the biggest stars of all time, but no question, this has impacted him,” said Paul Dergarabedian, box-office analyst for Hollywood.com. “It’s not like it’s irrevocable or unchangeable. Look at all the stars who have been jailed or caught in compromising sexual situations and then came back. Many stars do recover. It just may take a lot of time for him.”

Reviews were fair for “Knight and Day,” which features Cruise as a charming spy who finds romance with a civilian (Cameron Diaz) on a globe-trotting adventure. Yet distributor 20th Century Fox could not pull in a big audience despite a heavy marketing push that included sneak-peak screenings a week earlier and a Wednesday debut designed to build fan buzz for opening weekend.

Since Wednesday, “Knight and Day” has taken in $27.8 million. It added $12.6 million in 12 overseas markets, but the movie has a long road ahead to recoup a production budget of around $107 million.

Playing in 4,028 theaters, “Toy Story 3” maintained a strong average of $14,647 a cinema. That compared to an average of $11,602 in 3,534 theaters for “Grown Ups” and $6,617 in 3,098 cinemas for “Knight and Day.”