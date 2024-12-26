"Wicked," the big-screen version of the Broadway smash that has been defying gravity at the box office, is about to work its magic at home. The movie musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be available to purchase (for $29.99) or rent ($14.99) on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft starting Tuesday. The digital release comes with three hours of new bonus content, including the sing-along version,deleted and extended scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes and more.

The Golden Globe nominee for best motion picture musical/comedy is also set to be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 4.

Since its theatrical release on Nov. 22, "Wicked" has grossed a whopping $392.4 million domestically and $580.9 million worldwide according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. "Wicked" now holds the record as the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical ever at the domestic box office. Part two of "Wicked" is set to hit theaters in November.

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" tells the story of how Elphaba and Galindacq/db, who, respectively, become the Wicked Witch of the West and the good witch Glinda in "The Wizard of Oz," met and became unlikely friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. The Broadway show, featuring songs by Roslyn Heights-raised lyricist Stephen Schwartz, opened in October 2003 and is still a hot ticket. To date, it has played 8,200 performances and is the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

In addition to Erivo as Elphaba and Grande as Galinda, the film's cast includes Jonathan Bailey as love interest Flyero, Michelle Yeoh as school headmistress Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz . The movie is nominated for four Golden Globes and seems poised to be a heavy contender when the Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 17.