Zuckerberg goes from Facebook to comic book

"The Social Network" isn't the only unauthorized portrait of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on the horizon.

Now that Sony Pictures has released the David Fincher-directed film - which is expected to be an awards-season favorite - the comic book world is also calling.

Zuckerberg will be getting the unauthorized biography treatment via Bluewater Productions, a Portland, Ore.-based company that has been making a name for itself in the nascent bio comic sphere. Its 48-page comic about Zuckerberg, priced at $6.99, will hit stores in December.

Bluewater publishes fantasy and sci-fi comics but has found customers for its line of life stories about personalities ranging from Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to Margaret Thatcher, Michelle Obama and Sarah Palin. Palin's comic sold about 15,000 copies, plus another 5,000 in a collection centered on female politicians' biographies. Those are big numbers in independent comic publishing, where 5,000 copies can be considered a bestseller.