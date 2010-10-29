A 'Glee'-ful Christmas album

Prepare to deck those halls, you Gleeks.

The cast of "Glee" returns to CD bins next month with "Glee: The Music, the Christmas Album," a 12-song collection featuring such cozy Christmas staples as "O Holy Night," "Jingle Bells" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." And k.d. lang helps out Matthew Morrison on "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

This could be a sign of the seasons if the "Glee" kids keep it up. Earlier this month, "Glee: The Music, the Rocky Horror Glee Show" was released for Halloween. And here's a good trick and treat: The music from "Glee" recently surpassed The Beatles' record for most Billboard Hot 100 appearances of a non-solo act in one year. The "Glee" kids have appeared 75 times, compared to the Fab Four's previous record of 71.

"The Christmas Album" arrives Nov. 16. Then stay tuned for the Dec. 7 Christmas episode.