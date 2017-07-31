‘Absolutely (Story of a Girl)’ band Nine Days plans ‘fun’ show in Amityville

Nine Days’ singer-guitarist John Hampson admits that he usually stresses out when the band plays a Long Island show, trying to make the concert a special event.

This year, the “Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” rockers are trying something different. They’re going to do a show just for fun.

“We’re going to do some songs we haven’t played much,” says Hampson, calling from his home in St. James. “We’ll dig out a couple of fun things.”

That will hopefully include some songs from last year’s “Snapshots” (Digitally Sound) album, as well as the hits from “The Madding Crowd.” However, Nine Days also may find some inspiration from its openers at Amityville Music Hall on Aug. 12, Rockville Centre’s Bailout 42.

Hampson says he remembers when Nine Days was a young band and what a thrill it was for them to open for more established bands around Suffolk County.

“Sometimes you forget what it’s like when you first started out,” says Hampson, adding that Nine Days will begin working on new music in the fall. “We wanted to do this. It’s kind of passing along the torch.”