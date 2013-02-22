Adam Levine, Metallica, Katy Perry's recent product endorsements

Forget caveat emptor. How about caveat mentor?

Maroon 5's Adam Levine, who also coaches and mentors on NBC's "The Voice," is among the growing list of musicians who are branching out from their day jobs to sell stuff -- in Levine's case, it's perfume.

He recently announced two eponymous scents -- one for each of the sexes. "2 facts about my fragrance," Levine tweeted. "...men won't smell like a bad 80s movie" and "...women won't smell like a stripper (not that there's anything wrong w/ that)." Nice.

Right after the Levine-scent news broke, Vans announced a collection of sneaks designed by each member of Metallica. Yes, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo had free rein to create their own signature Vans. Interested? Go to vans.com/metallica for more info.

And then there's Katy Perry. Starting last fall, the singer signed on to be the face of popchips potato chips. Perry also has become an investor and joined the creative side of the San Francisco snack company. She helped with this ad copy, too, according to the Hollywood Reporter: "I'm not into phonies. Good thing there's nothing fake or phony in popchips. They only taste like they're bad for you."