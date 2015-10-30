EntertainmentMusic

Adele the latest to say (and sing) 'Hello'

What better way for Adele to mark her musical return than with a big "Hello." The first single from "25," her Nov. 20 follow-up album to the 2011 megasmash "21," is already burning up the charts and getting plenty of radio play.

This isn't the first time that "Hello" has proved to be a winner. Here are three other recording artists who had us at "Hello."

LIONEL RICHIE -- The former Commodore topped the charts for two weeks in 1984 with this heart-tugging ballad from his album "Can't Slow Down." Even better was the haunting rendition by David Cook on season 7 of "American Idol."

EVANESCENCE -- Band member Amy Lee brought real poignancy to "Hello" from the 2003 album "Fallen" as she recalled the time she was 6 and learned that her younger sister had died.

OASIS -- The group used a riff from its hit "Wonderwall" and borrowed from Gary Glitter's "Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again" for the song "Hello" from the 1995 album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory."

