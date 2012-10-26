Aldean to perform at awards show

Jason Aldean leads the list of top country music stars set to perform at the American Country Awards, The Associated Press reports.

Country's leading man of the moment will be joined by lead nominee and good friend Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley and Little Big Town.

Few are hotter than Aldean at the moment. The Georgia native scored the year's second biggest debut last week, selling 409,000 copies of his fifth album "Night Train," and recently announced a series of stadium appearances on his 2013 tour.

Producers also announced Scotty McCreery, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Jana Kramer and Lauren Alaina will make appearances.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees on the show's website.

Kristin Chenoweth and Trace Adkins return as hosts for the show, airing live Dec. 10 on Fox from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.