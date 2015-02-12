'American Idol' advances 2 Long Islanders, cuts 1

It was a split decision for the Long Islanders left in the “American Idol” group round.

Bethpage’s Sal Valentinetti was cut after his group Sal’s Gals did a slowed-down version of Train’s “Drive By,” while Atlantic Beach native Jax advanced to the next round following her dramatic delivery of the lightweight song.

Alexis Granville, whose anxiety attack served as a cliffhanger from last week’s show, also advanced.

Valentinetti, who had perhaps the most airtime on the season of “Idol” so far and who even asked judge Jennifer Lopez to dinner, took the setback in stride. Ever the performer, the 19-year-old said as he left the stage: “Hey, J.Lo, how ’bout that dinner?”

Lopez laughed and said nothing in return.

“It’s a little bit of a letdown,” Valentinetti said, adding that he was still glad he took a chance on adding Granville to the group. “I’m very happy for her.”

Jax said that she was said that her friend Valentinetti is going home, but was ready to move to the next round.

Valentinetti’s elimination leaves only Jax and Wantagh’s Adam Ezegelian from the thousands of Long Islanders who auditioned at Nassau Coliseum last summer.

The judges will narrow the field to 48 singers on Thursday’s show and then announce the 24 finalists next week. In two weeks, the live portion of the “Idol” season begins.