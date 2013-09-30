Arcade Fire's new 'Reflektor' single is intense

Arcade Fire may be the last band we'd expect to deliver some sort of burbling Berlin disco epic.

Yet, that's what we get with their new single "Reflektor" (Merge), the result of the indie-rocking Canadians' collaboration with LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy that even includes a cameo from David Bowie.

Though the main version clocks in at over seven minutes, "Reflektor" is an intense experience, complete with some great piano riffs and horn flourishes that show that the lovably large band's everything-but-the-kitchen-sink ethic isn't lost in the sleekness of the groove.