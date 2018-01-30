Barnaby Bye, Long Island Music Hall of Fame band, to play My Father’s Place

Barnaby Bye will help christen My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel on Aug. 4, when the Long Island Music Hall of Famers headline the new club.

The “Room to Grow” rockers, founded when The Alessi Brothers, Billy and Bobby, met former Blues Magoos member Peppy Castro in the Broadway production of “Hair,” were regulars at the original My Father’s Place in the ’70s. The fourth member of the band was Mike Ricciardella, who originally played with the popular late-’60s LI band, The Illusion.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through myfathersplace.com. My Father’s Place members can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Barnaby Bye show is part of a secondary batch of concerts announced Tuesday at the club, set to open in June, that also includes blues pianist McCoy Tyner on Aug. 3.

Other shows announced Tuesday include: Blue Velvo (July 3), High Fascination (July 5), Vista Hill (July 19), Blue Race (July 12), Sweet Suzi Blues Band (Aug. 10), Spero Plays Nyro with Steve Katz (Aug. 25) and The Liverpool Shuffle (Sept. 23).