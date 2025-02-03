Beyoncé sets 'Cowboy Carter' tour; will play 4 shows at MetLife Stadium in May

Beyoncé is not missing a beat.

After receiving a Grammy for album of the year Sunday night, the singer announced dates on her website for her highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" tour.

The eight-city tour with 22 performances kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28. After a four-night run, the tour heads to Soldier Field in Chicago for two nights.

Beyoncé's only northeast performances will be four shows at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 22, May 24, May 25 and May 28. She then heads to London and Paris before returning to the United States, where she will perform at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Washington D.C. will get a special Independence Day performance at Northwest Stadium on July 4, followed by a July 7 date.

The final and one-night-only performance will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 10.

Tickets will be available for general sales through Live Nation on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Fans can sign up for presale tickets now through Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. for up to three events.

In addition, the BeyHive presale begins Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. and an artist presale will follow on Feb. 13 at the same time.

By winning album of the year with "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to win the top prize in the 21st century, the last being Lauryn Hill 26 years ago with "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," The Associated Press Reported.

She is both the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammy history and is, the fourth Black woman to win album of the year, joining Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole.

In addition to album of the year, "Cowboy Carter" received the Grammy for best country album. Beyoncé also won country duo/group performance for "II Most Wanted," featuring Miley Cyrus.