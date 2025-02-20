Big Time Rush heading to Jones Beach this summer

Big Time Rush will bring its "Big Time Rush in Real Life Worldwide" tour to Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on July 23, the band announced Thursday.

On the tour, the quartet will play every song from its hit Nickelodeon show, many of which have never been played live before.

The band, composed of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega, starred as a fictional version of themselves in the series of the same name, which ran from 2009-13. After breaking up in 2014, the band held a surprise virtual reunion in June 2020 to mark the 10-year anniversary of their hit “Worldwide." In 2021, they officially re-formed and went on tour, including a sold-out 2023 show at Jones Beach.

Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates.

Presale starts on Feb. 25, with general public tickets going on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. The tour, which will visit more than 50 cities in the U.S., U.K. and Europe, kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on July 9.