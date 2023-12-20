Billy Joel performs with daughters Della Rose and Remy Anne at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel celebrated the holidays and family Tuesday at his monthly Madison Square Garden residency, bringing his two young daughters onstage with him in Christmas colors to join him on “Jingle Bells.” Elsewhere in the show, he and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elvis Costello performed two songs together.

“Some special guests at show #97!,” the Hicksville-raised Joel, 74, posted on social media after the concert, his 97th residency show and his 143rd overall at the Garden. Accompanying were two photos of him and Costello together onstage and one of Joel and wife Alexis Joel’s daughters Della Rose, 8, and Remy Anne, 6. The girls wear matching green leather dresses and black leggings, the elder also adorned with a red-and-green Santa hat.

A TikTok video shows Della take lead on “Jingle Bells” as her proud father, at the piano, occasionally sings along. When she turns from the audience to face him at the song’s second stanza, he smilingly points to the crowd and she turns forward again.

The two youngest of Joel’s three children — who also include cabaret singer Alexa Ray Joel, his daughter with ex-wife Christie Brinkley — Della Rose and Remy Anne have taken the stage with their father before.

At age 3, Della made what Joel lightheartedly told his Dec. 19, 2018, Garden audience was “her showbiz debut,” with the little girl holding a microphone and sometimes tapping her legs to the beat as Joel performed his 1980 Top 20 hit “Don’t Ask Me Why.” In May the following year, Della came onstage after Alexa Ray Joel’s duet with their dad on “New York State of Mind,” and held her big sister’s hand as Alexa Ray sang “Happy Birthday” to their father.

At the Nov. 23, 2022, show, Della emerged between songs to give her dad a hug, then ran offstage and returned with Remy. The two stayed for a few bars of “Don’t Ask Me Why” and then scampered back off. And this Oct. 20, the two girls, dressed identically in black outfits, sat atop Joel’s piano, again to “Don’t Ask Me Why,” with Della playing a triangle along to the beat.

Also at Tuesday’s show, Grammy Award winner Costello joined Joel for two songs: Joel’s “Allentown” and Costello’s own anthemic “Pump It Up.”

Joel will end his unprecedented Madison Square Garden residency on July 25, which will mark his 150th overall concert at the venue.