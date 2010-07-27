Billy Joel documentary on Shea concert gets August date

Billy Joel plans to premiere his documentary "Last Play at Shea," which chronicles the final concerts at Shea Stadium, at Citi Field on Aug. 21.

" 'The Last Play at Shea' was one of the most memorable concerts I have ever performed," Joel said in a statement. "I'm proud to experience that history with this film, participating in a musical legacy which started at Shea and continues on at Citi Field."

Joel's final shows at Shea in 2008 included appearances by Tony Bennett, John Mayer and, in a fitting bit of symmetry, Paul McCartney, who has the distinction of playing the first and last song at Shea Stadium.

Organizers say the Citi Field premiere will make it the biggest outdoor movie presentation since a 1919 showing of the movies of Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks in Columbus, Ohio.

Tickets for the documentary will be $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through 507TIXX.com and by phone at 718-507-TIXX.