Happy birthday, Billy Joel: 74 reasons why Long Islanders love him

Billy Joel turns 74 on Tuesday, May 9. So what better way to celebrate the occasion than to let him know the 74 reasons why we love him?

1. He's stayed on Long Island.

2. His longtime support and advocacy for LI's baymen.

Singer Billy Joel at dockside with his lobster boat, "Alexa." Credit: NEWSDAY/John Cornell

3. He donated $1 million to the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset, which allowed the school to stay open.

4. His Madison Square Garden residency, which is headiing for 100 shows.

5. He closed the old Coliseum in 2015.

Billy Joel performs before a sellout crowd at the Nassau County Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the evening of August 4, 2015. This will be the last show at the Coliseum before it closes. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

6. He opened the new Coliseum in 2017.

7. The 1987 USSR tour, which helped thaw the Cold War.

8. "Last Play at Shea" (2008)

9. No one doesn't know the lyrics to "Piano Man."

10. "We Didn't Start the Fire" is the best history lesson ever.

11. He references Manhasset's "Miracle Mile" in "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me."

12. "The Stranger"

13. His daughter Alexa Ray

14. His daughter Della Rose

15. His daughter Remy Anne

16. He got his diploma 25 years after dropping out of Hicksville High.

Billy Joel receives his diploma from Hicksville High School on June 24, 1992. Credit: Newsday/Tony Rivetti

17. The Concert for New York City at MSG, which honored first responders a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks.

19. The 12-12-12 concert, for superstorm Sandy relief.

20. His 2013 surprise concert at The Paramount to benefit Long Island Cares.

21. He returned to Hicksville High School 50 years after his would-be graduating class received their diplomas, to speak.

22. He is the only performer to have played both Yankee and Shea Stadiums, Giants Stadium, Madison Square Garden and both old and new Nassau Coliseum.

23. He's had basically the same road crew for the last 40 years.

24. He's had basically the same band for the last 25 years.

25. He thought Mike DelGuidice's tribute to him was so good that he put him in his band.

Billy Joel, right, made a surprise appearance at the Paramount in Huntington on Friday night, June 24, 2016, where he joined Mike DelGuidice, left, of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot. To the delight of fans, Joel performed several songs with the group. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

26. Everybody knows someone like Brenda and Eddie.

27. His annual motorcycle ride with former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for charity.

28. 20th Century Cycles, his store in Oyster Bay.

Billy Joel hosted in his motorcycle shop, 20th Century Cycles in Oyster Bay. Featured are his collection of vintage bikes. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

29. He was a guest on David Letterman's first "Late Show" on CBS in 1993.

30. His frank interviews with Howard Stern.

31. His impersonations, especially of Paul McCartney and Tony Bennett.

32. He never opted for wearing a hairpiece.

33. Christie Brinkley's starring role in the "Uptown Girl" video.

34. Billy's line-dancing in that same video.

35. He has remained very good friends with Christie since their divorce.

Billy Joel (left), his daughter Alexa (seated) and wife Christie Brinkley (right) at the Hampton Classic in Bridgehampton on September 5, 1993. Credit: Newsday/John Keating

36. He named his first album after a town on Long Island (Cold Spring Harbor).

37. He name-checked Oyster Bay in "Billy the Kid."

38. He hired Lynbrook's Tommy Byrnes as his guitarist and musical director.

39. His "Live from Long Island" (taped in 1982 at Nassau Coliseum) was HBO's first concert.

40. His 1986 duet with Ray Charles "Baby Grand"

41. Bringing out guest stars, everyone from Paul Simon to Miley Cyrus to Sting and Olivia Rodrigo.

Billy Joel performs with Olivia Rodrigo at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Myrna Suarez

42. Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

43. He put his own home on the cover of "Glass Houses."

44. He donated heavily to help restore the fire-damaged Sag Harbor Cinema.

45. He performed the title song to Rodney Dangerfield's 1983 comedy "Easy Money."

46. He put Dangerfield (a fellow Long Islander) in the video for "Tell Her About It."

47. He donated a piano to Oscar the Grouch when he appeared on "Sesame Street," singing "Just the Way You Are" to him.

48. His tribute to Vietnam vets, "Goodnight Saigon," now includes bringing veterans and first responders onstage.

49. He closed his 2002 "Face to Face" tour with pal Elton John at the Coliseum.

Elton John and Billy Joel during the Face2Face tour, Oct. 13, 2002, at Nassau Coliseum. Credit: AP/Ed Betz

50. His New Year's Eve shows at MSG, Barclays and the old and new Coliseums.

51. He likes to work on his birthday, even if it's not a special number.

52. He received the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize and "Piano Man" is part of its National Recording Registry

53. His artistic friendship with Bruce Springsteen.

54. He honored his mother with the song, "Rosalinda's Eyes."

Billy Joel and his mother Rosalind at the dedication of Billy Joel Park in Cold Spring Harbor on July 17, 1991. Credit: Newsday/Thomas R. Koeniges

55. He married a woman from Long Island, on Long Island.

56. He adds Newsday into the lyrics of "New York State of Mind" at local concerts.

57. He participated in "We Are the World."

58. He designs his own motorcycles.

59. He often shows up at Oyster Bay's weekly "Cruise Nights" summer car show.

60. Twyla Tharp created a Broadway musical based on his music ("Movin' Out").

Elizabeth Parkinson ("Brenda") is airborne in MOVIN' OUT, choreographed, written, conceived and directed by Twyla Tharp, with the songs of Billy Joel. (Sept. 29, 2002) Richard Rodgers Theatre W. 46 St., NYC Credit: Newsday/ARI MINTZ

61. He lets college kids perform with him at his Master Classes.

62. He has honorary doctorate degrees from several schools including Hofstra and Southampton College.

63. He was a Kennedy Center honoree.

64. He was the first LIer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

65. He and Alexis adopted pugs from the North Shore Animal League.

66. He played the animated character Dodger in the 1988 Walt Disney cartoon, "Oliver & Company" crooning the tune, "Why Should I Worry?"

67. In 1990 he did a benefit for baymen at Jones Beach -- the only time he ever played Jones Beach.

68. He shakes hands with fans in the first few rows at the end of each performance.

69. He's a Mets fan who sang the National Anthem at Game 3 of the 2015 World Series.

Billy Joel performs the National Anthem before Game 3 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Brad Penner, pool via AP) Credit: AP/Brad Penner

70. He never sells tickets to the front row of his shows. He gives them away to fans.

71. He started The Long Island Boat Company to build the Shelter Island Runabout 38’, a powerboat he designed.

72. His charitable donations to help Long Islanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

73. He got off his motorcycle to play an abandoned piano on a Huntington street.

74. He took his wife and daughters to see Taylor Swift in concert.

.

-- Compiled by David J. Criblez, Andy Edelstein and Glenn Gamboa