Billy Joel musicians part of Morgan Park Summer Music Fest

The 64th annual Morgan Park Summer Music Festival in Glen Cove will be in a Billy Joel state of mind when the Lords of 52nd Street — featuring past members of the Piano Man's band — take center stage Aug. 20.

That show, featuring saxophonist Richie Cannata, drummer Liberty DeVitto and rhythm guitarist Russell Javors, is one of nine free Sunday night concerts at Morgan Memorial Park that will kick off July 2 with "Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney,'' performed by Tony Kishman.

The other shows are: Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway" (July 9); "Walking the Line," featuring the music of Johnny Cash and performed by Tom Cavanagh (July 16); Italian Night (July 23) with musicians Massimiliano Barbolini and Claudio Mattioli, and jazz vocalist Vanessa Racci; the Earth, Wind and Fire tribute show "D’Votion" (July 30); Steve Shaiman’s Swingtime Big Band (Aug. 6); The Allmost Brothers Band with David Losse, featuring the songs of The Allman Brothers Band; and Ted Vigil, performing the music of John Denver (Aug. 27).

Shows all begin at 7 p.m.; for more information, go to morganparkmusic.org.