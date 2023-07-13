Billy Joel sets January 2024 residency show at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel kicks off the final year of his Madison Square Garden monthly concert residency, announcing a 98th show in that unprecedented run, set for Jan. 11.

General-public tickets go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. This marks his 144th lifetime show at the Garden, with six remaining until the finale with his 150th sometime in July. The Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Legend, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island, has sold out all his remaining monthly shows through the end of this year. He additionally has seven stadium concerts with co-headliner Stevie Nicks scheduled through March 9, although the nearest, at Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 23, also is sold out.

The nearest with tickets remaining is Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7. Joel began his residency, the Garden’s first, on Jan. 27, 2014.