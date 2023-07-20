Billy Joel sets February 2024 Madison Square Garden residency show

Just one week after announcing the 98th monthly concert in his unprecedented Madison Square Garden residency, Billy Joel on Thursday announced his 99th, set for Feb. 9.

General-public tickets for the show go on sale July 28 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. This marks the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 145th lifetime show at the Garden, on his way to his 150th and last in July 2024. He has sold out all his remaining monthly shows through the end of this year, with tickets for his Jan. 11 show going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Joel additionally has seven stadium concerts with co-headliner Stevie Nicks scheduled through March 9, though the nearest, at Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 23, also is sold out. The nearest with tickets remaining is Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 7. Joel began his residency, the Garden’s first, on Jan. 27, 2014.