Bono adds 8 Beacon shows to his 'Stories of Surrender' tour

Bono's music and spoken-word tour in support of his memoir "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," which he launched at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre last month and took to 14 cites in the U.S. and Europe, has spawned a new eight-date run at the venue.

Promoter Live Nation announced Monday that tickets for "Stories of Surrender" go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com/bono for the April 16-17, 21-22, 26, 28-29 and May 3 shows by the activist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. There is a limit of four tickets per person.

U2 frontman Bono, 62, born Paul Hewson in Dublin, Ireland, will again be accompanied by musicians Gemma Doherty and Kate Ellis and musical director Garret "Jacknife" Lee for what the promoter calls an evening of “words, music and some mischief...”