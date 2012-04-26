Carly Rae Jepsen has a fan in Justin Bieber

Carly Rae Jepsen's adorable pop song "Call Me Maybe" (Schoolboy/Interscope) probably would have found an audience the old-fashioned way.

It's catchy and upbeat and has a chorus that's instantly memorable. It's one of those songs that sticks with you long after you first hear it. And it certainly doesn't hurt that Justin Bieber got behind it early and introduced it to millions of his Beliebers.

What's unusual, though, about the song's rocket ride up the charts -- currently No. 8 and already certified platinum after only two months of availability in America -- is the role fan-generated videos have played in its success.

Her official video for the song just passed the goofy version from Bieber, girlfriend Selena Gomez and famous pals Ashley Tisdale and Big Time Rush's Carlos Peña -- who posted it on his YouTube channel -- with both videos netting more than 35 million views. The Bieber video, which gets the song in front of his core audience by showing a slice of his life, established it as something fun and, more important, cool to like.

That has led to tons of similar videos from fans, including some famous ones. Katy Perry recently unveiled a video of her and pals lip-synching to "Call Me Maybe" from their Coachella weekend. James Franco uploaded a video of him and a friend singing along with the song on a car ride. Even the version from the sister act Cimorelli already has collected 5.6 million views in a month.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Welcome to a whole new frontier of music promotion.