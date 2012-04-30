Carrie Underwood's 'Blown Away'

Carrie Underwood has a great, distinctive voice and a likable personality to match her status as a country music princess. One thing has become clear, though: Carrie Underwood has increasingly bad taste in music.

Her fourth album "Blown Away" (Arista) is filled with bland, formulaic country that just doesn't stand up to her powerful voice. And when she strays from the formula, as she does in the Coldplay-ish title track, it gets even worse. ("There's not enough rain in Oklahoma to wash the sins out of that house," she declares.) Someone please help her before she tries reggae that rhymes "kick it" with "One Way Ticket" again.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

"Blown Away"

THE GRADE C

BOTTOM LINE More like "blown opportunity"