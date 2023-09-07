Fall concert preview: Chris Stapleton, Smokey Robinson and 30 more great shows to see
When it comes to concert seasons, the summer typically takes the spotlight. But over the years, the fall has grown stronger and broader in terms of variety. If you didn’t get a chance to hit a show at Jones Beach or Bald Hill, no worries because this autumn there’s plenty of concerts to catch in Nassau and Suffolk.
Here’s a sneak preview of what to expect in the coming months.
SEPTEMBER
GIN BLOSSOMS
Lead singer/guitarist Robin Wilson of Valley Stream, who was recently inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, plays a homecoming gig with his band the Gin Blossoms at the Paramount in Huntington on Sept. 12.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $45.75-$174.65
EAGLES
Eagles take flight one more time as these Californians bring “The Long Goodbye” final tour to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Sept. 20. Steely Dan is the special guest.
INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com
ADMISSION $245.25-$1,011.40
RICK SPRINGFIELD
The '80s heartthrob returns to the Paramount on Sept. 22 promoting his new album, “Automatic.”
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $55.75-$796.50
MARTIN SEXTON
Singer/songwriter Martin Sexton is a one-band man who will provide vocals, guitar and percussion at the Landmark on Main Street — Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington on Sept. 23.
INFO 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org
ADMISSION $45.09-$55.70
OLD DOMINION
The country band has reached the big time with popular singles like “Hotel Key” and “I Was on a Boat That Day” so much so that they're now headlining UBS Arena on Sept. 23.
INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com
ADMISSION $41.70-$238.50
MEN WITHOUT HATS
Get ready to do the “Safety Dance” when the Canadian band takes over The Space at Westbury on Sept. 23.
INFO 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $47.20-$74.90
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & FRIENDS
Witness a moderated conversation with the Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, producer and director (“Hamilton,” “In the Heights”) while Broadway stars perform his songs at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville on Sept. 27.
INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org
ADMISSION $223.25-$325.60
YES
The band , now featuring guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist/guitarist Jon Davison, bassist Billy Sherwood and drummer Jay Schellen, brings “The Classic Tales of Yes Tour” to NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Sept. 28.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $64-$173.45
ROB BASE & THE SUGARHILL GANG
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with rappers Rob Base (“It Takes Two”) and the Sugarhill Gang (“Rapper’s Delight”) at Denton Green Park in Hempstead (across from Village Hall) on Sept. 29.
INFO 516-489-3400, villageofhempstead.org
ADMISSION Free
OCTOBER
BEN FOLDS
The singer/songwriter's “What Matters Most Tour” hits the Paramount on Oct. 2.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $77.75-$295
SUZANNE VEGA
Enjoy an intimate evening of Vega's songs ("Luka") and stories at the Landmark on Main Street-Jeanne Rimsky Theater on Oct. 6.
INFO 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org
ADMISSION $47.40-$210.21
CHRIS STAPLETON
The country superstar's “All-American Road Show Tour” with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane stops at UBS Arena on Oct. 7.
INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com
ADMISSION $119.95-$168.50
BUDDY GUY
Come see the legendary bluesman say goodbye as his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” comes to NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Oct. 12.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $58.50-$193.50
KANSAS
The classic rockers will pull its “Another Fork in the Road — 50th Anniversary Tour” into LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 13.
INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org
ADMISSION $50.50-$229.90
ANDY SUMMERS
The Police guitarist goes solo with his “The Cracked Lens + A Missing String Tour,” which arrives at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Oct. 14.
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $35-$75
THE SPINNERS
The R&B vocal group,who have 18 platinum and gold albums, will move Long Islanders with their special brand of Philadelphia Soul at the Suffolk in Riverhead on Oct. 15
INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
ADMISSION $65-$89
LEE BRICE
The country star will play his hits (“One of Them Girls, “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance”) at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Oct. 19.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $75.50-$170.50
JOHN MAYER
The pop star performs alone as the singer/guitarist brings his “Solo Tour” with special guest JP Saxe to UBS Arena on Oct 21.
INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com
ADMISSION $72.70-$1,050.40
MONSTERS OF FREESTYLE
Relive the club days of the ‘90s as the Monsters of Freestyle — Back in Black Edition, featuring George Lamond, Judy Torres, Coro and more, take over NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Oct. 21.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $75.50-$172
AL DI MEOLA
Guitar enthusiasts won’t want to miss the legendary virtuoso who goes electric at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Oct. 27.
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $49-$152
PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC W/ GEORGE CLINTON
The NYCB Theatre at Westbury will be full of funk as Parliament Funkadelic featuring vocalist George Clinton dominates the venue on Oct. 28.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $64-$152
NOVEMBER
JOHN LEGEND
The Grammy winner performs his romantic ballads at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 11.
INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org
ADMISSION $176.15-$534.40
HAMMER OF THE GODS
See Led Zeppelin come to life as tribute band Hammer of the Gods resurrects the Zep catalog at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Nov. 11.
“Patchogue Theatre offers a superb sonic experience,” says guitarist Paul Colchamiro of Nesconset. “When Zeppelin was coming up before they started playing arenas, these are the kind of venues they came through. It really is a perfect pairing of classic rock and a classic theater.”
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $39-$59
ACE FREHLEY
The Original KISS guitarist will deliver a set of solo cuts and KISS songs at Stereo Garden in Patchogue on Nov. 11.
INFO 631-699-8151, stereogardenli.com
ADMISSION $48.85, 21 and over
THE BEACH BOYS
Just because it's not summer shouldn't stop you from singing along with The Beach Boys at the Paramount on Nov. 12.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $110.25-$824.80
A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS
WLIR fans can relive their heyday when the British New Wavers coast into The Suffolk on Nov. 12.
INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
ADMISSION $55-$75
THE FIXX
A dose of the ‘80s is coming to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts as The Fixx (“One Thing Leads to Another”) takes the stage on Nov. 21.
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
ADMISSION $49-$69
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
Long Island’s own Blue Öyster Cult arrives at The Space at Westbury on Nov. 22. The crowd will scream for “MORE COWBELL!” as the band performs their perennial FM staple, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”
“Talking about dying is something everyone can relate to because it’s going to happen to all of us one day,” says singer/guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser about the song. “It resonated in the public consciousness in a way that I’m still awed by and grateful for.”
INFO 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $69.75-$106.70
ZEBRA
Hard rock trio Zebra comes back to the Paramount to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its self-titled album by performing it in its entirety on Nov. 22.
“People seem to like it and we play it in the order that it’s in on the record, which is interesting,” says lead singer/guitarist Randy Jackson of Centereach. “Everybody has a different favorite song. I guess the material has stood the test of time. It’s very flattering and inspirational to me.”
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $66.25-$99.75
A NIGHT OF CLASSIC R&B
Witness a stacked bill of Melba Moore, Alexander O’Neal, Lillo Thomas and the System at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 24.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $63.50-$228.35
SMOKEY ROBINSON
The Motown legend will croon his classics “Just to See Her,” “Cruisin” and “Being With You” plus songs from his latest album, “Gasms” at the Paramount on Nov. 29.
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
ADMISSION $110.25-$584.10
FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS
The original Jersey Boy is set to deliver iconic songs like “Sherry,” “Rag Doll” and “Walk Like a Man” at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 30.
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
ADMISSION $97.50-$365.80
FUNNY IN THE FALL
In addition to music, the fall will be filled with laughter as comedy concerts are popping up all over Long Island. Here’s a calendar sorted by venue:
GOVERNOR’S COMEDY CLUB
Oct. 14 Dave Attell
Nov. 25 Bobby Collins
Dec. 7 Tom Green
INFO 516-731-3358, govs.com
THE PARAMOUNT
Sept. 10 Kevin James
Sept. 13-15 Andrew Schulz
Sept. 29 Jared Freid
Sept. 30 Anthony Rodia
Oct. 7 Eric D’Alessandro
Oct. 12 Anthony Jeselnik
Oct. 14 Jessica Kirson
Oct. 15 — Steve Treviño
Oct. 20-21 Dane Cook
Oct. 22 Margaret Cho
Nov. 3 Jim Breuer
Nov. 4-5 Brian Regan
Dec. 17 Andrew Dice Clay
INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com
WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Oct. 15 Lewis Black
INFO 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
UBS ARENA
Nov. 24 Jo Koy
INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com
NYCB THEATRE AT WESTBURY
Oct. 7 George Lopez
Oct. 15 Colin Machrie & Brad Sherwood
Nov. 5 John Oliver
Nov. 19 Howie Mandel
INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com
TILLES CENTER
Sept. 29 Nurse Blake
Oct. 27 Colin Quinn
INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org
PATCHOGUE THEATRE
Oct. 23 Pauly Shore
Nov. 19 Maria Bamford
INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
THE SUFFOLK
Oct. 26 Piff the Magic Dragon
INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
— DAVID J. CRIBLEZ