Fall concert preview: Chris Stapleton, Smokey Robinson and 30 more great shows to see

When it comes to concert seasons, the summer typically takes the spotlight. But over the years, the fall has grown stronger and broader in terms of variety. If you didn’t get a chance to hit a show at Jones Beach or Bald Hill, no worries because this autumn there’s plenty of concerts to catch in Nassau and Suffolk.

Here’s a sneak preview of what to expect in the coming months.

SEPTEMBER

GIN BLOSSOMS

Lead singer/guitarist Robin Wilson of Valley Stream, who was recently inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, plays a homecoming gig with his band the Gin Blossoms at the Paramount in Huntington on Sept. 12.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $45.75-$174.65

EAGLES

Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh perform at The Grand Ole Opry in 2017 in Nashville. Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond

Eagles take flight one more time as these Californians bring “The Long Goodbye” final tour to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Sept. 20. Steely Dan is the special guest.

INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $245.25-$1,011.40

RICK SPRINGFIELD

The '80s heartthrob returns to the Paramount on Sept. 22 promoting his new album, “Automatic.”

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $55.75-$796.50

MARTIN SEXTON

Singer/songwriter Martin Sexton is a one-band man who will provide vocals, guitar and percussion at the Landmark on Main Street — Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington on Sept. 23.

INFO 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

ADMISSION $45.09-$55.70

OLD DOMINION

Brad Tursi, left, and Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Credit: Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP/Rick Scuteri

The country band has reached the big time with popular singles like “Hotel Key” and “I Was on a Boat That Day” so much so that they're now headlining UBS Arena on Sept. 23.

INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $41.70-$238.50

MEN WITHOUT HATS

Get ready to do the “Safety Dance” when the Canadian band takes over The Space at Westbury on Sept. 23.

INFO 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $47.20-$74.90

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA & FRIENDS

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebrationi on April 6, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

Witness a moderated conversation with the Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, producer and director (“Hamilton,” “In the Heights”) while Broadway stars perform his songs at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville on Sept. 27.

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $223.25-$325.60

YES

The band , now featuring guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist/guitarist Jon Davison, bassist Billy Sherwood and drummer Jay Schellen, brings “The Classic Tales of Yes Tour” to NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Sept. 28.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $64-$173.45

ROB BASE & THE SUGARHILL GANG

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with rappers Rob Base (“It Takes Two”) and the Sugarhill Gang (“Rapper’s Delight”) at Denton Green Park in Hempstead (across from Village Hall) on Sept. 29.

INFO 516-489-3400, villageofhempstead.org

ADMISSION Free

OCTOBER

BEN FOLDS

The singer/songwriter's “What Matters Most Tour” hits the Paramount on Oct. 2.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $77.75-$295

SUZANNE VEGA

Suzanne Vega performs at the Pohoda Festival 2023 in Slovakia. Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/SOPA Images

Enjoy an intimate evening of Vega's songs ("Luka") and stories at the Landmark on Main Street-Jeanne Rimsky Theater on Oct. 6.

INFO 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

ADMISSION $47.40-$210.21

CHRIS STAPLETON

Chris Stapleton performs at the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Credit: Getty Images for CMT/Erika Goldring

The country superstar's “All-American Road Show Tour” with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane stops at UBS Arena on Oct. 7.

INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $119.95-$168.50

BUDDY GUY

Buddy Guy performs at the Ryman Auditorium on March 18, 2023 in Nashville. Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin

Come see the legendary bluesman say goodbye as his “Damn Right Farewell Tour” comes to NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Oct. 12.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $58.50-$193.50

KANSAS

The classic rockers will pull its “Another Fork in the Road — 50th Anniversary Tour” into LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 13.

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $50.50-$229.90

ANDY SUMMERS

The Police guitarist goes solo with his “The Cracked Lens + A Missing String Tour,” which arrives at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Oct. 14.

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $35-$75

THE SPINNERS

The R&B vocal group,who have 18 platinum and gold albums, will move Long Islanders with their special brand of Philadelphia Soul at the Suffolk in Riverhead on Oct. 15

INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

ADMISSION $65-$89

LEE BRICE

The country star will play his hits (“One of Them Girls, “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance”) at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Oct. 19.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $75.50-$170.50

JOHN MAYER

John Mayer performs during a stop of The Search for Everything World Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena in 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

The pop star performs alone as the singer/guitarist brings his “Solo Tour” with special guest JP Saxe to UBS Arena on Oct 21.

INFO 516-460-8950, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $72.70-$1,050.40

MONSTERS OF FREESTYLE

Relive the club days of the ‘90s as the Monsters of Freestyle — Back in Black Edition, featuring George Lamond, Judy Torres, Coro and more, take over NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Oct. 21.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $75.50-$172

AL DI MEOLA

Guitar enthusiasts won’t want to miss the legendary virtuoso who goes electric at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Oct. 27.

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $49-$152

PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC W/ GEORGE CLINTON

George Clinton performs at the 2017 SESAC Pop Awards in New York City. Credit: Theo Wargo

The NYCB Theatre at Westbury will be full of funk as Parliament Funkadelic featuring vocalist George Clinton dominates the venue on Oct. 28.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $64-$152

NOVEMBER

JOHN LEGEND

John Legend performs at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Matt Winkelmeyer

The Grammy winner performs his romantic ballads at LIU Post’s Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 11.

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $176.15-$534.40

HAMMER OF THE GODS

See Led Zeppelin come to life as tribute band Hammer of the Gods resurrects the Zep catalog at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Nov. 11.

“Patchogue Theatre offers a superb sonic experience,” says guitarist Paul Colchamiro of Nesconset. “When Zeppelin was coming up before they started playing arenas, these are the kind of venues they came through. It really is a perfect pairing of classic rock and a classic theater.”

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $39-$59

ACE FREHLEY

The Original KISS guitarist will deliver a set of solo cuts and KISS songs at Stereo Garden in Patchogue on Nov. 11.

INFO 631-699-8151, stereogardenli.com

ADMISSION $48.85, 21 and over

THE BEACH BOYS

Just because it's not summer shouldn't stop you from singing along with The Beach Boys at the Paramount on Nov. 12.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $110.25-$824.80

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS

WLIR fans can relive their heyday when the British New Wavers coast into The Suffolk on Nov. 12.

INFO 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

ADMISSION $55-$75

THE FIXX

A dose of the ‘80s is coming to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts as The Fixx (“One Thing Leads to Another”) takes the stage on Nov. 21.

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $49-$69

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

Long Island's own Blue Öyster Cult will perform at The Space at Westbury on Nov. 23. Credit: Mark Weiss

Long Island’s own Blue Öyster Cult arrives at The Space at Westbury on Nov. 22. The crowd will scream for “MORE COWBELL!” as the band performs their perennial FM staple, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

“Talking about dying is something everyone can relate to because it’s going to happen to all of us one day,” says singer/guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser about the song. “It resonated in the public consciousness in a way that I’m still awed by and grateful for.”

INFO 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $69.75-$106.70

ZEBRA

The rock band Zebra (Felix Hanemann, on bass and vocals, Randy Jackson, on lead vocals and guitar, and Guy Gelso, on percussion) performs during the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame ribbon cutting and VIP red carpet preview in Stony Brook, Nov. 22, 2022. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Hard rock trio Zebra comes back to the Paramount to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its self-titled album by performing it in its entirety on Nov. 22.

“People seem to like it and we play it in the order that it’s in on the record, which is interesting,” says lead singer/guitarist Randy Jackson of Centereach. “Everybody has a different favorite song. I guess the material has stood the test of time. It’s very flattering and inspirational to me.”

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $66.25-$99.75

A NIGHT OF CLASSIC R&B

Melba Moore performs during the 43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo

Witness a stacked bill of Melba Moore, Alexander O’Neal, Lillo Thomas and the System at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 24.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $63.50-$228.35

SMOKEY ROBINSON

Smokey Robinson performs at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Credit: Getty Images for Stagecoach/Rich Fury

The Motown legend will croon his classics “Just to See Her,” “Cruisin” and “Being With You” plus songs from his latest album, “Gasms” at the Paramount on Nov. 29.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $110.25-$584.10

FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS

The original Jersey Boy is set to deliver iconic songs like “Sherry,” “Rag Doll” and “Walk Like a Man” at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 30.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $97.50-$365.80