Chrisette Michele's 'Freedom' really does reign

The third album from this Patchogue-raised Grammy winner is brimming with sweetly asserted self-actualization, with Michele telling listeners she's "A Star" and "Number One" before track three. There's also the strenuous "So Cool," in which the jazz-trained singer puts on her dance-diva hat, and "Goodbye Game" and "Unsaid," which both contain background electric guitar freak-outs in a way that brings to mind "Purple Rain"-era Prince. "Freedom" (Def Jam) is a bit long - aren't skits a relic of the CD era? - and some of the self-help mantras seem a bit mawkish. But there's enough top-shelf R&B within to overlook those flaws.



CHRISETTE MICHELE

"Let Freedom Reign"

GRADE B+

BOTTOM LINE Confident R&B from Long Island songbird.