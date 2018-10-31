EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: Five great concerts to see on LI this week

 Paul Anka, whose hits span multiple decades, will perform at...

By Glenn Gamboaglenn.gamboa@newsday.com

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Paul Anka

Regrets, he’s had a few, like maybe waiting so long to do a “My Way” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $74.50-$199.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Commander Cody

The Oceanside native pulls back into town with his “Hot Rod Lincoln.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $60; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Cursive

Tim Kasher is back with the indie rockers' first new album in six years, “Vitriola.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $25; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Iron & Wine

Sam Beam takes us into his “Weed Garden” on his new EP.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $30-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Long Island Music Hall of Fame Induction Gala

Taking Back Sunday, EPMD, Jimmy Webb and more get inducted into the hall.

WHEN | WHERE 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, The Space at Westbury

INFO $95-$150; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

