Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

A.R. Rahman

The “Slumdog Millionaire” composer plays new work.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $54.50-$354.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Gavin DeGraw

Oh Chariot, DeGraw has moved to Nashville and been inspired by country.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $39.50-$74 plus; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Deep Purple and Judas Priest

Metal fans, you’ve got another thing coming.

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $20-$250 plus; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Chase Huglin

The Indiana-based indie singer-songwriter wonders “Will the Sun Ever Come Back.”

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, Amitville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12-$14; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com



Billy Currington

The country star will keep it “Summer Forever.”

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville

INFO $31-$61 plus //$41-$71//$; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com