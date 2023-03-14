Counting Crows' 'Banshee Season Tour' coming to Jones Beach

Counting Crows has announced its Banshee Season Tour, which includes the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 8. Dashboard Confessional will open.

The groups jointly posted a comical 1 1/2-minute video on social media showing Crows frontman Adam Duritz and Dashboard Confessional frontmab Chris Carrabba each separately packing for the tour — including things like a fire extinguisher, a wok and Duritz's wife (in order to save the cost of a plane ticket, he explains), while the theme to TV's "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" plays in the background. “One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music," said Duritz, of the multiplatinum folk rockers behind "Accidentally in Love" and other songs, in a statement. "It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night, too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional.” Durst and Carrabba met in 2003 at the 17th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young, and have been friends and collaborators since.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.