Daft Punk sets record on Spotify

Daft Punk has set another record on Spotify.

The music service said the electronic duo's new album, "Random Access Memories," had the biggest number of streams in its first week in the United States, according to The Associated Press. Spotify wouldn't release the number of streams, but Daft Punk beat the 8 million streams Mumford & Sons set with "Babel" last year.

"Random Access Memories" was released last week.

Daft Punk also set a Spotify record last month when its song "Get Lucky" had the biggest streaming day for a single track in the United States and the United Kingdom. Since its debut, "Get Lucky" has been streamed more than 27 million times.