Dave Matthews Band to play Jones Beach, Forest Hills

In conjunction with the May release of its 10th studio album, "Walk Around the Moon," the Dave Matthews Band on Tuesday announced a 45-date North American tour that includes a show each on Long Island and in Queens.

The Grammy Award-winner and 11-time nominee will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 19, and Forest Hills Stadium, making its debut at the historic venue, on June 9. The U.S. tour kicks off May 19 in The Woodlands, Texas, and concludes Sept. 1-3 with a trio of dates in George, Washington. No opening act was announced.

General-public tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Formed in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1991, the multiplatinum band has released hits including "The Space Between" (2001) and "American Baby" (2005).