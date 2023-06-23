Doja Cat to play Barclays Center in November

Rapper-singer Doja Cat — the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall that will include a stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 29.

Doja Cat will be joined by song of the summer contender Ice Spice and up-and-coming rapper Doechii, as they open on select dates of her 24-date run. The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween night in San Francisco and runs through Dec. 13, with a final show scheduled in Chicago.

In an effort to bypass bots and scalpers, The Scarlet Tour tickets will be available to fans if they register in advance at Ticketmaster through 1 a.m. Monday. After that, some fans will receive a presale code. A limited number of tickets will become available to the public on June 30.

The announcement arrives a week after Doja Cat released a new single, a fiery rap titled “Attention" that negotiates her relationship with online commentary from fans and critics alike.

Doja Cat first found mainstream fame when her 2018 single, “MOO!”, went viral. Since then, she's been nominated for many Grammys, including for her No. 1 single “Say So” and most recent album, 2021's “Planet Her.” In 2022, she won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for her collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More.”

Doja Cat had previously headlined the “Amala Tour” in 2019, and was set to tour North America in support of her “Hot Pink” album in 2020, but the pandemic put an end to that plan. She was all set to open for the Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour in 2002,but again had to cancel her plans when she needed tonsil surgery.