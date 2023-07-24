Drake chides audience member throwing vape at him during Barclays Center show

The epidemic of audience members throwing items at performers onstage reached Drake for a second time in his current It's All a Blur Tour, when someone tossed a vape at him at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Thursday night.

“Did you throw a vape up here?” the hip-hop artist, 36, asked the crowd in an Instagram video posted by the venue. “Come on. Hey. You’ve got to be …” he sputtered with annoyance. “Who threw this? Who threw the vape? There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m going to pick this vape up and vape with you at the [expletive] Barclays Center,” he said to audience cheers.

“You got some real life evaluating to do,” Drake added, walking up to the vape, kicking it slightly and then picking it up, “throwing this [expletive] lemon-mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

“Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center,” the venue captioned the video, on which was written in graphical text, “Drake is not a fan of vapes.”

Drake has not commented publicly on the incident. He played four nights at the Barclays — last Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — followed by three nights at Madison Square Garden, where he performed Sunday and has upcoming shows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The five-time Grammy Award winner was struck by a cellphone on July 5, the opening night of his tour, at Chicago’s United Center. In a TikTok video shot close to the stage, slightly behind and to the side of Drake as he sings Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” the phone ricochets off his left forearm and onto the stage floor’s metal grating and out of the frame. Drake looks at it without missing a beat and then glances at his forearm before continuing without comment.

Thrown objects have injured performers, sometimes seriously. Pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face during her June 18 show at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in downtown Manhattan’s Seaport, resulting in her visit to a hospital. The following day she posted a TikTok video showing herself with a bruised left eye and surgical tape covering stitches. “Im [sic] okay you guys,” she captioned it. Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of New Jersey was arrested and charged with several assault and harassment misdemeanors, and next appears in court July 31.

Among other such incidents, singer Harry Styles in October was chatting with the audience at Chicago’s United Center when he was struck in the groin with an unidentified object. An audience member’s video shows him stooped over wincing in pain for several seconds before saying, “Well, that’s unfortunate” and then recovering and continuing the performance.