Drops: The-Dream's radio-friendly rhythm & boasts

The-Dream makes everything sound easy.

Whether it's the smashes he's worked on for others - Rihanna's "Umbrella" and "Hard," Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" or Justin Bieber's "Baby" to name a few - or the songs he's built for his previous two albums, The-Dream (aka Terius Nash) never seems to break a sweat.

"Love King" (Def Jam) is no different, packed with simple, infectious melodies and seemingly stream-of-consciousness lyrics. The title track is basically a list of his favorite girls crossed with product placement ("Got girls on my Sprint, my AT&T, got girls on T-Mobile, Metro if it's local") and the current single "Make Up Bag" features relationship advice that boils down to avoiding fights by buying your girlfriend expensive cosmetic carriers. As ill-advised as that sounds, somehow the loping rhythm - and T.I.'s cameo - makes it work.

It's a formula The-Dream uses repeatedly, with success on "F.I.L.A." (short for "Fall in Love Again") and with excessive strain on "Sex Intelligent," where he declares, "It's like trying to rob me with a BB gun, but my love gets it poppin' like the Taliban," and "Florida University," which is not about higher education.

Luckily, The-Dream does try to challenge himself. "Yamaha," with its Minneapolis funk groove, is clearly his way of trying to write an ode to "1999"-era Prince, while the stark "February Love" seems like a nod to Kanye West's "808s & Heartbreak."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And it's that striving that elevates "Love King" from simply being more radio-ready filler from the self-proclaimed "Radio Killa."

The-Dream

Love King



GRADE B-



BOTTOM LINE Effortless radio-ready R&B