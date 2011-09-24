E-Street Band to mull future post-Clemons

Steve Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band will get together over the next couple of weeks to discuss how the band will proceed without Clarence Clemons, The Associated Press reports. Clemons, a saxophonist, died in June following complications from a stroke.

Van Zandt said the band, which has periodically toured and recorded with Springsteen since 1972, will never be the same without Clemons. But then he added it wasn't the same after keyboard player Danny Federici died in 2008.

Clemons provided the band with its trademark horn sound apparent on such hits as "Blinded by the Light," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," and "Jungleland."

But Van Zandt, an E-Street guitarist, said he believes the band will still play music because "that's what we do."