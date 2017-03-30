Eagles, Fleetwood Mac set for Classic East Festival at Citi Field

The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac will headline The Classic East Festival, set for Citi Field on July 29 and 30.

The festival, which will also be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15 and 16, is the latest music mega-event geared toward classic rock fans, following the success last year of Desert Trip, which brought together the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and The Who.

The Classic East festival will feature the Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers on July 29 and Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and Earth, Wind & Fire on July 30. The shows will be the first concerts for the Eagles since the death of co-founder Glenn Frey last year from complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia at the age of 67. Though Don Henley initially said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers would no longer perform following Frey’s death, the band appears to have had a change of heart. At this point, it is not clear who will take over Frey’s vocals in the band.

Ticket packages for both nights will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 7 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

KTUPHORIA SET. Backstreet Boys and Fifth Harmony will headline this year’s KTUphoria at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 3. Valley Stream’s Shaggy also will be on the bill, as well as Jason Derulo, Nicky Jam, Daya and Craig David. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation.