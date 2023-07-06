Eagles to say goodbye with MSG, UBS shows

The Eagles are about to take flight one more time. The California-based band has announced “The Long Goodbye” final tour kicking off at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7 and then rolling into UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont on Sept. 20. Steely Dan will serve as a special guest.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” said the band in a released statement. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The band, which currently consists of vocalist/drummer Don Henley, guitarist/vocalist Joe Walsh, bassist/vocalist Timothy B. Schmit with guitarist/vocalist Vince Gill and guitarist/vocalist Deacon Frey (son of late founding member Glenn Frey), is set to perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands with the tour continuing into 2025.

The Eagles are one of the most successful bands in the history of music selling more than 150 million albums with six No. 1 albums and five No.1 singles. They won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s “Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling album in history with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times platinum. “Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, which was certified 26-times platinum.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on July 14 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check the Ticketmaster website for presale opportunities and VIP packages starting on July 12.