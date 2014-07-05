Ed Sheeran's surprise show at The Paramount Saturday

Ed Sheeran, who currently has the No. 1 album in the country with “X” (Atlantic), will play a secret show at The Paramount in Huntington Saturday night at 9. Tickets for the all-ages show will be $20 and available only at the box office. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Paramount spokesman Adam Ellis said Sheeran was doing a rehearsal at The Paramount Saturday afternoon for a radio show and decided to do a full show for fans. Sheeran was in the area following his appearance on the “Today” show on Friday.

"I'm sat at The Paramount venue in Huntington, I've decided I wanna play a gig tonight," Sheeran Tweeted Saturday afternoon, adding that he's never played a last-minute show like this before. "It's such a lovely venue I couldn't resist."

Sheeran has no other New York area dates set on this current tour.