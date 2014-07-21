Edgar Winter sets tribute to brother Johnny at NYCB Theatre at Westbury

Edgar Winter has stepped in to replace his brother Johnny as the headliner of the Rock ‘n’ Brews Fest at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Aug. 1, following the death of Johnny Winter last week in Zurich, Switzerland.

The concert, sponsored by WBAB-FM, will now be called “Rock ‘n’ Brews Fest: A Tribute to Johnny Winter,” with Edgar Winter, Vanilla Fudge, Peter Rivera (formerly of Rare Earth) and Savoy Brown's Kim Simmonds all set to perform some of Johnny Winter’s songs as well as their own.

“My wife, Monique, and I are shocked at the suddenness of Johnny's passing, especially since I was so looking forward with such joy and anticipation to seeing him again and playing together,” Edgar Winter said in a statement. “I know his body is departing this physical realm, but his presence, his music, and his spirit are undiminished, and alive as ever in my heart. Johnny has always been, is now, and will forever remain my greatest musical hero of all time. But more than all that, he's my brother – in family, in music, in life and beyond. I will do my best to carry on in honor of his memory and the Winter name.”

Tickets are $39.50 and $69.50, available through Ticketmaster, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.