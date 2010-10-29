Elvis Costello's anniversary 'National Ransom'

Elvis Costello tackles the financial collapse with "National Ransom" (Hear/Concord) with his pal producer T-Bone Burnett, just in time to celebrate the silver anniversary of their classic "King of America." While "King" was an examination of Reagan-era cultural oddities, "National Ransom" is more pointed. "They're running wild, just like some childish tantrum," he sings in the punk-tinged title track. "Meanwhile, we're working every day paying off the national ransom." However, Costello is more effective in the quieter moments, especially the jazzy ballad "You Hung the Moon" and the aching country weeper "That's Not the Part of Him You're Leaving."

Elvis Costello "National Ransom"



THE GRADE B+



BOTTOM LINE The return of the "King of America"