Meet the LI Music Hall of Fame inductees

This year’s class of Long Island Music Hall of Fame inductees shows how eclectic the area’s musical history is. Here’s a look:

JON “BOWZER” BAUMAN

HAILS FROM Brooklyn

BEST KNOWN FOR Leading the group Sha Na Na, through its successful touring and TV career, and now performing in “Bowzer’s Rock N’ Roll Party” and in the band Bowzer and the Stingrays.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY TBD

RICH BRANCIFORTE

HAILS FROM Roslyn

BEST KNOWN FOR Founding Good Times magazine in 1969, the Long Island entertainment newspaper that helped launch the careers of MTV’s Kurt Loder and Rolling Stone’s David Fricke.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY Jackie “The Jokeman” Martling

EPMD

HAILS FROM Brentwood

BEST KNOWN FOR Releasing the influential hip-hop album “Strictly Business,” which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and a string of hits including “You Gots to Chill” and “Crossover.”

WILL BE INDUCTED BY Chuck D and DJ Chuck Chillout

ARTIE KORNFELD

HAILS FROM Brooklyn

BEST KNOWN FOR Co-creating the legendary Woodstock Music & Art Festival in 1969, as well as playing in the band Changin’ Times, co-writing songs with Brian Wilson and producing acts including The Cowsills.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY The Cowsills

MICHAEL LANG

HAILS FROM Brooklyn

BEST KNOWN FOR Co-creating the legendary Woodstock Music & Art Festival in 1969, as well as founding the Michael Lang Organization, which produced the Woodstock concerts in 1994 and 1999, managed artists and produced films.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY TBD

MELANIE

HAILS FROM Astoria, Queens

BEST KNOWN FOR Writing and performing the No. 1 hit “Brand New Key,” which topped the charts for three weeks in 1971 and 1972, as well as performing at the Woodstock Music & Art Festival.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY Former Columbia Records exec Ron Alexenburg

BRUCE “COUSIN BRUCIE” MORROW

HAILS FROM Brooklyn

BEST KNOWN FOR Being the influential WABC DJ who first played The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in America and helped usher in the British Invasion. He currently has several shows on SiriusXM and hosts tours such as “Cousin Brucie’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Yearbook.”

WILL BE INDUCTED BY SiriusXM’s Lou Simon

ELLIOTT MURPHY

HAILS FROM Garden City

BEST KNOWN FOR His 1973 debut, “Aquashow,” which earned him praise and comparisons to Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, as well as a long-running career in Europe, especially in his adopted home of France.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY Billy Joel

SEYMOUR STEIN

HAILS FROM Brooklyn

BEST KNOWN FOR Co-founding Sire Records, the powerhouse label that became home to everyone from the Ramones and Talking Heads to Madonna and The Smiths.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY WLIR’s Denis McNamara and Larry “The Duck” Dunn

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

HAILS FROM Long Beach

BEST KNOWN FOR Helping make the Long Island music scene of the early Aughts the center of the rock universe with the seminal album “Tell All Your Friends” and a string of four Top 10 albums, including “Louder Now,” which reached No. 2 in 2006.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY Live Nation’s Christian McKnight

JIMMY WEBB

HAILS FROM Bayville

BEST KNOWN FOR Writing and performing numerous pop hits, including “Macarthur Park” and many Glen Campbell classics — from “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” to “Wichita Lineman” — as well as working on songs for his own upcoming album and a series of instrumental albums featuring his piano interpretations of various styles of music.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY TBD

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is launching a new honor this year, the “LI Hired Gun Award,” to induct musicians who have significantly supported other artists. This year’s honorees are:

TOMMY BYRNES

HAILS FROM Oceanside

BEST KNOWN FOR Serving as the longtime guitarist for Billy Joel, as well as working with other artists ranging from Joan Jett and The Stray Cats to Taylor Dayne.

WILL BE INDUCTED BY Billy Joel

GLENN DREWES

HAILS FROM Glen Head

BEST KNOWN FOR Bringing his jazz trumpeting style to everyone from Dizzy Gillespie to Diddy to the cast of “Sesame Street.”

WILL BE INDUCTED BY TBD