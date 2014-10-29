FarmBorough, NYC country music festival, headlined by Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley are set to headline FarmBorough, which is being billed as New York City’s first country music festival.

Set for June 26-28, the festival will take over Randall’s Island, with a slate of country’s hottest artists – including Ashley Monroe, Maddie & Tae, and Dwight Yoakam – as well as the “Next from Nashville” stage for newcomers. Tickets go on sale Nov. 6 through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Friday through citiprivatepass.com.

“New York City is a global destination,” said Brian O'Connell, Live Nation’s president of country touring. “Country fans from all over the world can come to the city and take advantage of all it has to offer, while enjoying three days of the best country music acts too.”

Country music has been a huge draw in recent years on Long Island, with festivals selling out regularly at the Pennysaver Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville, including a sold-out show last month featuring Bentley.

“We're thrilled to bring our hometown of New York City its first-ever country music festival,” said Jordan Wolowitz, co-founder and partner at Founders Entertainment, which is producing and promoting the event. “This has been many years in the making, and we couldn't be more excited to launch FarmBorough in June.”