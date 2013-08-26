Goodie Mob's 'Age Against the Machine' review: Weird

Goodie Mob was weird when they coined the term "Dirty South" and helped create the hip-hop sound that went with it in the '90s. They're even weirder now on "Age Against the Machine" (The Right Records), which reunites Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo with Cee-Lo Green for their first album since 1998's "World Party."

There are metal riffs, horror-movie string samples and automated voices on "State of the Art (Radio Killa)" and operatic scales on "Pinstripes," with T.I. That's good attention-getting stuff, but it's the spacey, scaled-down "Special Education" with Janelle Monae, and the sly soul of "Southern Girl" that pack the biggest punches.



GOODIE MOB

"Age Against the Machine"

THE GRADE B

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BOTTOM LINE Wild hip-hop reunion stays true to weird roots