Governors Ball on Randalls Island kicks off music festival season

This year’s big summer music festival season kicks off Friday, June 2, with the massive Governors Ball on Randalls Island.

Grammy-winning Chance the Rapper will headline the festival the first night. French dance rockers Phoenix and rapper-actor Childish Gambino will headline Saturday, June 3. Reunited rockers Tool and rapper Wiz Khalifa will close out the festival Sunday, June 4.

However, Founders Entertainment, the event’s organizer, is determined to make sure concertgoers get the full festival experience, which goes way beyond music. Here’s a look at what else fans can do when they’re not watching Car Seat Headrest or the Wu-Tang Clan:

FOOD You know the food is a big deal at a festival when it gets its own lineup poster, just as the musicians do. It has headliners, such as Roberta’s, Magnolia Bakery and Momofuku Milk Bar, as well as buzzed-about vendors such as Korilla BBQ and Taqueria Diana. And if you make it to the Subway Green Room early enough, you can snag a free mini sub in the air-conditioned lounge while watching a live feed from the main stage.

ART There will be exhibits from all sorts of street-wise artists across the grounds, including Hanksy (we can only hope the Tom Hanks-emblazoned leather jacket from his Instagram will make an appearance), Australian artist Damien Mitchell and his wild portraits, and Brooklyn illustrator Steffi Lynn.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SELFIE MANIA Governors Ball knows that a growing part of the festival experience is getting enough pix on your Insta to make your friends jelly. So it’s offering Foxtales Photo Experiences, which provides you a ball pit to jump in while cameras shoot you from above, as well as a photo booth where 10 cameras simultaneously take your picture. Fujifilm Instax will also be on hand with custom frames designed for poses.

MINI GOLF You can try your hand at four courses behind the Honda stage to putt while you listen to Marshmello or Mac DeMarco.

ACTIVISM USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, will set up an information booth that includes a virtual-reality tour of a refugee camp. And Headcount will be on hand to register new voters.