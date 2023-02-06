Long Island hip-hop legends star in Grammy tribute

Long Island was in full effect at Sunday’s Grammy Awards show, which honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a live performance segment that included local heroes Public Enemy, De La Soul, Rakim and Busta Rhymes.

The multi-artist tribute, curated by Questlove and featuring his band, The Roots, was preceded by Bay Shore native LL Cool J presenting Dr. Dre a new award bearing his name, the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. “This is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, make some noise for hip-hop,” Dre said during his acceptance speech. “And where would I be without it? Where would a lot of people in here be without hip-hop?"

That led into a 13-minute segment with appearances from artists across hip-hop’s long history, from LL Cool J himself — one of the genre’s first crossover stars — to contemporaries such as Lil Baby and GloRilla. Many in the audience, including Jay-Z, seemed stunned by the onstage turnout and rapped along with the music. For Long Islanders watching at home, the telecast cemented the region’s many contributions to an enduring and still-evolving musical art form.

The roughly chronological sequence began with such early luminaries as Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and Run-D.M.C. The pioneering female rap duo Salt-N-Pepa performed “My Mic Sounds Nice,” complete with backup dancers in tracksuits. That segued into a surprise appearance from Rakim, the Wyandanch rapper of the groundbreaking duo Eric B. and Rakim, who delivered a snippet of their classic track “Eric B. Is President.”

Other Long Island performers included Public Enemy, of Roosevelt — featuring Chuck D and a dependably agitated Flavor Flav on “Rebel Without a Pause" — and rapper Posdnuos of the Amityville trio De La Soul, who ran quickly through “Buddy.” Uniondale’s Busta Rhymes also showed up and sped through one of his motormouth performances, drawing some of the segment’s loudest cheers.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Multigenerational,” LL Cool J hollered at the medley’s end as all the performers gathered on stage. “We’re celebrating the happy 50th anniversary of hip-hop, baby! We love you!”