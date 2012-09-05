Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong hospitalized

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong suggested Tuesday it was a throat ailment that hospitalized him in Italy over the weekend, forcing the band to cancel a show.

In a video posted online at TMZ.com, Armstrong, 40, exiting a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, responded to photographers by pointing at his throat and mouthing that he had lost his voice.

Fellow band members Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool had posted their own video on the band's official site, GreenDay.com, Sunday, with Dirnt telling fans in Bologna, Italy, "We apologize profusely, this is really unfortunate, but Billie got rushed to the hospital last night due to illness, and the doctors don't think it's a good idea for him to play today."

Added Cool, "We're beyond devastated; we're as sad as you guys are. Billie's extremely upset about it and we'll see you very soon."

Green Day is scheduled to perform at Thursday night's MTV Video Music Awards.