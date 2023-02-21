Guns N' Roses world tour coming to MetLife Stadium in August

Hard-rocking Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Guns N' Roses returns to MetLife Stadium this summer on the band's newly announced 38-city worldwide tour. Promoter Live Nation announced Tuesday that general-public tickets for the Aug. 15 concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at GunsNRroses.com. No opening act was announced; Mammoth featuring Wolfgang Van Halen opened for the band's last MetLife show, which had been rescheduled from July 18, 2020, to Aug. 5, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marked the first concert at MetLife since a Romeo Santos performance on Sept. 21, 2019.

The new tour commences June 5 in Tel Aviv and closes Oct. 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia. "Gunners, we can't … wait!" the band told its fans on Instagram. "The 2023 World Tour is coming. See you soon."