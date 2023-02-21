EntertainmentMusic

Guns N' Roses world tour coming to MetLife Stadium in August

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose performs on the first weekend...

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose performs on the first weekend of the 2019 Austin City Limits Music in Austin, Texas.  Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Jack Plunkett

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Hard-rocking Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Guns N' Roses returns to MetLife Stadium this summer on the band's newly announced 38-city worldwide tour. Promoter Live Nation announced Tuesday that general-public tickets for the Aug. 15 concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at GunsNRroses.com. No opening act was announced; Mammoth featuring Wolfgang Van Halen opened for the band's last MetLife show, which had been rescheduled from July 18, 2020, to Aug. 5, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marked the first concert at MetLife since a Romeo Santos performance on Sept. 21, 2019.

The new tour commences June 5 in Tel Aviv and closes Oct. 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia. "Gunners, we can't … wait!" the band told its fans on Instagram. "The 2023 World Tour is coming. See you soon."

